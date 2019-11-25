7th Pay Commission: In what can be called as a good news for job seekers, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna has released a recruitment notification inviting applications for ‘Non-Teaching’ positions under the pay scale of 7th Central Pay Commission (7 CPC).

The notification has demanded applications for the positions of Junior Technical Superintendent, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Public Relation Officer, Medical Officer, Senior Library Information Assistant, Junior Superintendent, Junior Accountant, Junior Engineer and Superintending Engineer.

Notably, the application submission process has already started from November 22, Friday. Interested candidates can apply for the positions till December 23.

“The post of Public Relation Officer will be filled on ‘Contract’ basis, initially for three years but extendable for next two years based on performance according to the official notification. The consolidated pay in the range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 and HRA @8% on pay will be paid, in case on campus accommodation is unavailable. A 10 per cent increase in consolidated pay will be considered on yearly basis”, an official notification read.

IIT Patna vacancy details

Interested candidates must have Graduate, Post Graduate, MBA, CA, MBBS degree. Those who want to apply for more than one post are requested to submit their separate application form for each post and send them in separate covers superscribing the post applied for.

Upper Age limit, qualification and experience for each post will be considered as on last date of submission of application form (i.e. 23.12.2019).

Relaxation in age will be given to eligible candidates as per Government of India norms.

For downloading application form, visit website: www.iitp.ac.in.