7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The expectations of government employees, who are waiting for pay hike beyond the recommendations of 7CPC, have become high after the government announced festive bonanza for Army, Railways and medical sectors employees.

While the Indian Railways announced 78-day bonus for non-gazetted employees of Group B, Group C and Group D, the Defence personnel of the Army Ordinance Corp will be given 40 days bonus for the year 2018-19.

Take a look at the latest benefits announced by the Modi government with the onset of the festival season

Benefits to Health Care employees: Salary of the medical employees will increase by Rs 4100 to Rs 5300 per month. Since the hike comes into effect retrospectively from July 1, 2017 , the employees will also get arrears of 26 months. The ministerial staff of Group A and Group B except doctors and nurse will also get Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA), Patient Care Allowance, (PCA), the health ministry stated in an official notification.

Bonus for Army employees: The defence employees of the Army Ordinance Corp (AOC) will be given 40 days bonus for the year 2018-19. As per a government notification, the AOC employees will get bonus of more than Rs 9,000. Thousands of non-gazetted employees of Group B, Group C and Group D fall under Army Ordinance Corp (AOC). The bonus has been announced under the productivity linked bonus (PLB). PLB is given to those government employees who work at factory establishment or workshop. This bonus is directly linked with the performance of the employee.

Bonus for Railways employees: The Indian Railways had announced bonus of 78-day for its non-gazetted employees of Group B, Group C and Group D. Around 12 lakh non-gazetted employees would be benefitted by this decision as they received Rs 17,951 as bonus ahead of Dussehra.

Benefits to Ex-servicemen: The Ex-servicemen, whose monthly salary was below Rs 17,000, will get pension under the 7th pay commission as the Modi government has decided to revise their pension under the 7CPC recommendations.

Pay hike for Central government employees before Dussehra: Though there is no confirmation on this, many media reports claimed that the Narendra Modi government is mulling to give CG employees a pay hike beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendation ahead of Dussehra. The Central Government employees have been demanding a hike of Rs 8000 in the minimum pay and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations. Currently, these employees are getting Rs 18000, if the government agrees to their demand, their salary will stand at Rs 26000.