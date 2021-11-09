New Delhi: In a bid to help labourers to tide over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and price rise, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has issued an order to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of unskilled, semi-skilled and other workers of Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also a minister in-charge of the labour department of the Delhi government, has issued orders to implement the increase.Also Read - Delhi's Air Quality Improves Slightly, Moves to 'Very Poor' From 'Severe'

He said that the step has been taken in the wake of the interests of the poor and working-class during Covid in mind. Furthermore, the Deputy CM asserted that DA can't be held back for workers in the unorganised sector, who normally receive only minimum wages. "Thus, the Delhi government has announced a revised minimum wage by adding dearness allowance", Indian Express quoted the AAP leader as saying.

Following the hike, the monthly wages of skilled workers have been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473, while that of unskilled workers to Rs 16,064 from Rs 15,908. The monthly wages of semi-skilled workers will increase from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693.

“The rate of minimum wages for supervisor and clerical employees has also been increased. The monthly salary of non-matriculation employees has been increased from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693, the monthly salary of matriculated but non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473. The monthly salary of labourers with graduate and above educational qualification has been increased from Rs 20,976 to Rs 21,184,” the government said in a statement.

Earlier the government had hiked dearness allowance in the minimum wage in April. The decision was challenged in court by different employers’ associations. However, the court declined to stay dearness allowances fixed by the AAP government. For the unversed, the minimum wage in the national capital is among the highest in the country.