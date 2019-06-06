7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was briefed about the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and the demands of the Central Government employees after she assumed the office of the Ministry of Finance, but it is yet to be seen if it is on her priority list.

The CG employees are not satisfied with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission regarding the minimum pay and have been demanding, for a long time, a hike of Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.

Before the Lok Sabha election dates were announced, the government was in serious discussion with some senior officials to consider the demands of the CG employees, but it hit a roadblock after the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

Some media reports have claimed that it could take some time to completely fulfil the demands of Central Government employees, but if the government has to provide immediate relief then the increment won’t be as much as expected.

Meanwhile, the government has declared a five-fold increase in the incentives for CG employees who have got higher education degree during their service in any department.

The CG employees who have a PhD degree or equivalent certificate will be given Rs 30,000 under the government’s 7th Pay Commission latest recommendations.

Employees who have cleared the PG Degree or Diploma course of duration one year above or equivalent will get Rs 25,000.

Those employees who pursued a PG Degree or Diploma of duration one year or less or equivalent will get Rs 20,000 as incentives.

There are also incentives of Rs 15000 for employees who have a Degree or diploma of more than three years in any subject.

For those who acquired a Degree or diploma of a duration of three years or less or equivalent will get an incentive of Rs 10000.

Just before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the Central Government had announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners. The move was followed by the governments in at least five states.

Uttar Pradesh is the latest state to join the list and the state government has ordered to pay the second instalment of DA to its employees by June 30.