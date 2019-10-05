7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: In a good news for confectioners and assistant confectioners working in government canteens, the Centre has decided to give Rs 1,000 as a cooking allowance to them. It came into effect from October 1, 2019.

This comes as government employees wait for a hike in their minimum pay beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission from the BJP-led Narendra Modi government.

The order issued by the government said that hundreds of assistant cooks working in non-statutory departmental canteens at in central government offices will be given risk and hardship allowances.

The announcement, coming ahead of the festive season, is sure to bring cheers to these employees.

All said, the Narendra Modi government is yet to declare a hike in the minimum pay. It must be noted that the current minimum pay of the Central government employees is Rs 18,000.

The government employees are demanding a hike of Rs 8,000 as the current salary has failed to meet their financial needs.

The central employees have been getting the benefit of the 7th Pay Commission since January 1, 2016.

The 7th Central Pay Commission, also called the 7th Pay Commission, was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces in India. It submitted its report on November 19, 2015.