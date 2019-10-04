7th Pay Commission Latest News: In a development that will bring a big smile to the faces of many, just ahead of the festive season, the Centre, as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission (CPC) has decided to give a cooking allowance of Rs 1,000 to confectioners and assistant confectioners working in government canteens.

The increase is effective from October 1, 2019, and the government has already issued its orders.

According to reports, the government order has asked that hundreds of assistant cooks, working in non-statutory departmental canteens in central government canteens, be given risk and hardship allowance.

Explaining the reason behind the earlier elimination of allowances, Harishankar Tiwari, former president of the Accountant General (AG) office in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, said that since the commission had increased the basic salary by manifolds, the allowances were eliminated. However, he also said that the government later returned some of the allowances, in the form of bonuses and benefits, on the demand of employees.

Reportedly, the Rs 1,000 cooking allowance, too, is a risk and hardship allowance.

The central employees have been getting the benefit of the 7th Pay Commission since January 1, 2016.

The 7th Central Pay Commission, also called the 7th Pay Commission, was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces in India. It submitted its report on November 19, 2015.