7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: At a time when central government employees are still waiting for a pay hike beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendation, Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has given a good news to employees of nine technical institutes and two universities of the state.

Issuing a notification, Rajasthan government said that it has cleared a proposal to implement the Seventh Pay Commission in nine technical institutes, including two universities of the state. The revised pay with arrears will be effective from January 1, 2017.

Bikaner Technical University, Kota Technical University, government engineering colleges in Jhalawar, Baran, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, women engineering college in Ajmer and textile and engineering college in Bhilwara will implement the 7th Pay Commission.

Besides, CM has cleared another proposal for a 10 percent hike in wages of contractual ex-servicemen in various departments. As per the statement, nearly 4,000 veterans are employed in the state as security guards, technical assistants, supervisors and security officers through the Rajasthan Ex-Servicemen Corporation.

The decision to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and 10 percent salary hike for the contractual employees of the government is likely to add a cost of Rs 6.66 crore on the state exchequer.