7th Pay Commission Latest News: Second term of Modi government has brought fresh hopes for the Central Government employees who were expecting a hike beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. They have been demanding, for a long time, a hike of Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

Modi government in its first cabinet meeting made a series of commitments but the decision regarding the demand of CG employees was not taken. Nirmala Sitharaman, the new finance minister in the Modi government, will play a crucial role in considering the demands of the Central Government employees.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.

There have been speculations that the government may consider a hike in the minimum pay, but it won’t be as much as Rs 8000 demanded by the employees.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, some media reports had claimed that the government was seriously considering the demands of CG employees and also held discussion with some senior officials to check the feasibility of those demands.

But the government had to shelve the matter for the time being because of the implementation of Model Code of Conduct after dates were announced for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the government has declared a five-fold increase in the incentives of Central Government employees who have got a higher education degree during their service in any department. Here’s the eligibility criteria to claim such incentives:

The CG employees who have a PhD degree or equivalent certificate will be given Rs 30,000 under the government’s 7th Pay Commission latest recommendations.

Employees who have cleared the PG Degree or Diploma course of duration one year above or equivalent will get Rs 25,000.

Those employees who pursued a PG Degree or Diploma of duration one year or less or equivalent will get Rs 20,000 as incentives.

There are also incentives of Rs 15000 for employees who have a Degree or diploma of more than three years in any subject.

For those who acquired a Degree or diploma of a duration of three years or less or equivalent will get an incentive of Rs 10000.

Just before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the Central Government had announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners. The move was followed by the governments in at least five states.