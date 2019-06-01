7th Pay Commission Latest News: After Nirmala Sitharaman assumed the office of the Ministry of Finance on Friday, the Central Government employees, who are demanding a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations, have yet again become hopeful of an increase in their salaries.

The CG employees have been demanding a hike of Rs 8000 in the minimum pay and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations. The minimum pay of CG employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they want an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will stand at Rs 26000.

Just before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the Central Government had announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners. The move was followed by the governments in at least five states.

Some media reports had earlier claimed that the government was mulling over the issue and was also in discussion with the senior officials regarding the demands of the employees.

Recently, the government declared a five-fold increase in the incentives for CG employees who have got higher education degree during their service in any department.

Reportedly, a one-time incentive of Rs 25,000 can be claimed by CG employees who pursued a PG Degree or Diploma course of duration one year above or equivalent under the latest 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The CG employees who have a PhD degree or equivalent certificate will be given Rs 30,000 under the government’s 7th Pay Commission latest recommendations.

Also, for those who pursue a PG Degree or Diploma of duration one year or less or equivalent will get Rs 20,000 as incentives.

There are also incentives of Rs 15000 for employees who have a Degree or diploma of more than three years in any subject and Rs 10000 as incentives for those who acquire a Degree or diploma of a duration of three years or less or equivalent.