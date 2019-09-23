7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: At a time when Central government employees are still waiting for their pay hike beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendation, Health Ministry has approved Patient Health Care Allowance for medical professional under 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The Ministry issued a memorandum on September 18 and informed ,”The approval of Competent Authority is conveyed for payment of HPCA/PCA to all Group ‘A’ & ‘B’ (Non-ministerial employees) Allied Healthcare Professionals excluding Nurses working in various Central Government Healthcare Facilities as per cell R1H3 of the Risk and Hardship Matrix.”

Following this salary of the medical employees will increase by Rs 4100 to Rs 5300 per month. The employees will also get arrears of 26 months as the hike has been implemented from July 1, 2017.

The government order stated that Matrix Level 8 and above employees will be eligible of HPCA / PCA of Rs 4100 per month while employees of Level 9 and above will be Rs 5300 per month HPCA / PCA.