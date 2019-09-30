7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: At a time when scores of government employees are still waiting for pay hike beyond the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission, the Narendra Modi-led government has given a festive bonanza to defence personnel of the Army Ordinance Corp (AOC).

Notably, the defence employees of the Army Ordinance Corp (AOC) will be given 40 days bonus for the year 2018-19. As per the notification, the AOC employees will get bonus of more than Rs 9,000. Thousands of non-gazetted employees of Group B, Group C and Group D fall under Army Ordinance Corp (AOC).

The bonus has been announced under the productivity linked bonus (PLB). PLB is given to those government employees who work at factory establishment or workshop. This bonus is directly linked with the performance of the employee.

According to the reports of Zee Business, the PLB calculation ceiling for Group B, Group C and Group D is Rs 9210.5 and its formula is Rs 7,000X40/30.4. It can’t be changed. PLB calcualtion for casual workers is Rs 1200X40/30.4 that is equal to Rs 1,580.

7th Pay Commission Latest Updates:

Earlier, the Indian Railways had announced bonus of 78-day for its non-gazetted employees of Group B, Group C and Group D. Around 12 lakh non-gazetted employees were benefitted by this decision as they received Rs 17,951 as bonus ahead of Dussehra.