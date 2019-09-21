7th Pay Commission Latest News: Diwali comes a bit early for health care employees as the Narendra Modi-led central government has given a bumper pay hike to them beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendation.

According to the reports, salary of the medical employees will increase by Rs 4100 to Rs 5300 per month. Since the hike comes into effect retrospectively from July 1, 2017 , the employees will also get arrears of 26 months.

The ministerial staff of Group A and Group B except doctors and nurse will also get Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA), Patient Care Allowance, (PCA), the health ministry stated in an official notification.

The development comes at a time when several reports have claimed that the government is mulling to give central government employees a pay hike beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendation ahead of Dussehra.

The Central Governement employees have been demanding a hike of Rs 8000 in the minimum pay and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations. Currently, these employees are getting Rs 18000, if the government agrees to their demand, their salary will stand at Rs 26000.

The Central Government, before the Lok Sabha elections 2019 had announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners. The move was followed by the governments in at least five states.