7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: The Central government employees who have been waiting for a hike in their minimum wages, might have to wait a long as the Narendra Modi-led Centre has not issued any order on revising their salary beyond the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission or 7CPC.

The government employees were hopeful that the Centre would announce a pay hike in November after media reports claimed that the Union Cabinet, in its November 10 meeting took some major decisions and Ministry of Finance will make an official announcement soon. However, there hopes were dashed after sources confirmed that the issue (increase in basic minimum pay) was not even discussed in the Cabinet meet.

However, the Central government employees have not lost their hope and believing that the government would take a decision in their favour by December end as a New Year gift .

The 7th Pay Commission, also called the 7th Central Pay Commission was formed in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including the defence forces. It submitted its recommendations to the government on 19 November 2015.