7th Pay Commission latest news: Good news is in the offing for employees of Indian Railways as, according to reports, the Narendra Modi government might hike their salary, a decision in connection with which is likely to be taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet in the coming days.

The employees who will benefit from this move, if implemented, are the non-gazetted medical employees of the Railways, whose salary could witness a hike between Rs 5,000-Rs 21,000.

According to reports, promotions of the Railways’ non-gazetted staffs have been pending for a long time. Speaking to media, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the general secretary of the All India Railway Mines Federation (AIRMF), the Railway Board has already approved promotions of the non-gazetted employees. He added that promotions will be granted in eight different categories of staff.

The eight categories are: Radiographers, lab staff, health and malaria inspectors, staff nurse, physiotherapists, pharmacists, dieticians and family welfare organisations (FWOs). Also, along with wage hike, their Hose Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA) and Travel Allowance (TA) will also be increased

It is to be noted that the employees have been asking for a minimum wage hike, from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000, for a long time. The Modi government is said to be seriously considering their demands.

It is believed that earlier, the government could not take a decision in this regard due to ongoing economic slowdown. Any decision in this regard, it is said, would have directly hurt the state exchequer.