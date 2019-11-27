7th Pay Commission latest news: In a development that will come as a source of major relief for central government employees, MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur refuted reports which said that the government was all set to change retirement age of government employees.

The clarification came after reports circulated on social media that the government is considering retiring those central employees who have completed 33 years in service or 6o years of age.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, the MoS (Finance), said, “There is no proposal in the 2018-19 Economic Survey that the retirement age of the central government employees should be extended to 70 years. Such a provision exists in other countries, we only considered it. Additionally, we are also not considering retiring central employees who have completed 33 years in service or 60 years of age.”

Reports that had emerged on social media had claimed that the changes would come into effect from April 1, 2020, onwards. At present, the retirement age of central government employees is 60 years, while that of doctors and university professors is 65 years. Such a change would lead to promotions for government employees as well as opening for new recruitments, reports had further claimed.

The retirement age was changed to 60 from 58 in 1998. After this move, many state governments had extended the retirement age of their employees from 60 to 62.

The 7th pay commission, officially the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), was set up in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees and submitted its report in November 2015. In the coming days, the central government is also likely to take a decision on whether to give a salary hike to non-gazetted medical employees of the Railways, as suggested by the CPC.