New Delhi: Bringing a smile to lakhs of families ahead of the festive season, the union government at the Centre has approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted railway employees for the financial year 2021-22, an official statement said on Saturday. The payment of this bonus will be made before Dussehra/puja holidays and the decision is likely to benefit around 11.27 lakh non-gazetted railway employees.

The big announcement was made by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter. The tweet read, “Incentives to increase productivity & efficiency of Railways! PM Narendra Modi approves productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for 11.27 lakh eligible non-gazetted Railway employees.”

Taking to Twitter, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, “Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of entire rail Parivar for sanctioning the productivity-linked bonus for 78 days.”

WHO ALL ARE ELIGIBLE FOR THIS PLB?

Over 11 lakh non-gazetted railway employees will receive the Productivity Linked Bonus this festive season. However, RPF/RPSF personnel will not be receiving this special bonus by the union government.

HOW WILL THE 78-DAYS WAGE BONUS BE CALCULATED?

The financial implication of payment of 78 days’ PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 1,832.09 crores. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is Rs 7,000 p.m. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

HOW WILL THE PRODUCTIVITY LINKED BONUS HELP

The payment of PLB would serve as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of railway employees, particularly those involved in execution and operations of railways, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for railway customers, the statement said. The payment of PLB will also boost the demand in economy in upcoming festival season, read an official statement about the bonus.

The official statement from the national transporter further said, “The Railway employees have played important role in performance of passenger and goods services which also acted as catalyst for the economy. In fact, Railway employees ensured uninterrupted movement of essential commodities like food, fertilizer, coal and other items even during the lockdown period. Railways has ensured there is no shortage of such commodities in the area of operations.”

The railways in past three years have undertaken a series of steps to regain market share in freight and increase realization in passenger fares through suitable policy initiatives, it said.

As a result, in the current year (2022-23), the railways have regained momentum in receipts, disrupted previously due to the pandemic. In F.Y. 2021-22, the railways achieved incremental freight loading of 184 million tonnes which is highest ever (Total 1418 million tonnes), it said.