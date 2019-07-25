7th Pay Commission Latest News: With state elections in sight, Maharastra government on Tuesday cleared the proposal to implement 7th pay commission recommendations for the local bodies including municipal corporations, municipal councils and Nagar panchayats from September 1.

The decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Davendra Fadnavis, to implement the 7th pay panel recommendations or 7th CPC will be implemented in all the other 26 corporations and 362 Nagar panchayats and municipal councils which will not include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

An amount of Rs 409 crore has been allocated for the benefit of the employees and pensioners of 26 municipal corporations and 362 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats.

The arrears from January 2016 to August 2019 will be given in the next five years in annual instalments and pay scales will vary depending on the category of the municipal corporation.

The local bodies could also get the details of their employees and inform them about the implementation of the recommendations..

Meanwhile, The Central Government Employees’ expectations for a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations can also be fulfilled soon as the Railways trade union have decided to make this an election issue.

In the trade union elections, the demands beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations will be the main agenda of the election and in the priority list of all candidates.

The CG employees are not satisfied with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission regarding the minimum pay and are demanding a hike of Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.