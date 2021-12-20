Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the revision of pay scales of about 2 lakh employees of the state government from January 1, 2016, said Urban Development Minister, Suresh Bhardwaj on Monday. The Minister informed that employees would get salary of January, 2022 payable in February 2022 at the revised pay scale.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh becomes first fully COVID vaccinated state

Taking to Twitter, the Information And Public Relations Department of Himachal Pradesh Government informed that state government has already provided interim relief of about Rs 5,000 crore to the employees in the form of arrears. Also Read - Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur on Four-Day Visit to UAE to Woo Investors

संशोधित वेतनमान के उपरान्त एक लाख पांच हजार एनपीएस कर्मचारियों के उच्च वेतन निर्धारण के चलते प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा न्यू पेंशन स्कीम के अन्तर्गत छः वर्ष के अंशदान के रूप में 260 करोड़ रुपये व्यय किए जाएंगे। बैठक में अनुबंध कमचारियों के वेतन में वृद्धि का भी निर्णय लिया गया। — IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) December 20, 2021

Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Five BJP Workers Enroute to CM Jai Ram Thakur's Rally Die as Car Falls Into Gorge in Mandi

As per the department, after the revision of pay scale, due to higher pay of 1,05,000 National Pension System (NPS) employees, the state government will spent Rs 260 crore as contribution for six years under the New Pension Scheme.

It further said that in the meeting of state cabinet under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, it was also decided to increase the salary of contract employees.