7th Pay Commission Latest News: A job notification was issued by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED) for the post of Junior Assistant, stated a report. TRIFED, which primarily deals with developing the tribal communities and marketing tribal handicraft and natural products, will recruit suitable candidates for the post of Junior Assistant on a direct basis.

The shortlisted candidates are eligible to receive their salary under the 7th Pay Commission pay scale. Notably, the application process for the TRIFED Junior Assistant concludes on November 30, 2019. Candidates who are eligible and interested are requested to apply for the post on the official website of TRIFED, i.e., trifed.in.