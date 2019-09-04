7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Visva-Bharati University of West Bengal announced 133 vacancies for the professor, assistant professor and other posts at the salary as per the 7th pay commission recommendations.

Amid the economic slowdown and job loss, the news for vacancies on the salary of 7th pay commission recommendations has come as hope for many aspirants.

The University has announced 133 vacancies for the post of professors, assistant professors and associate professors for various subjects.

To apply for these posts, the last date will be October 20, 2019.

The scale of pay for professors at academic level 14 will be of ₹1,44,200 while the scale of pay for associate professors at academic level 13 A will be of ₹1,31,400 as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Pay Band 4, of ₹37,400-67,000 with AGP of Rs. ₹10,000).

The scale of pay for assistant professors at academic Level 10 will be of ₹57,700 as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Pay Band 3, of ₹15,600 – 39,100 with AGP of ₹6,000).

The eligible candidates are required to send their application in the prescribed format to Assistant Registrar (Recruitment), Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, Dist-Birbhum, Pin No. 731235, West Bengal. on or before October 20, 2019, 06:00 PM.

The vacancies for the post of professor were announced for subjects of Geography, Journalism and Mass Communication, Physics, Zoology, Physical Education, Indo Tibetan Studies, etc.

Click Here to know more about the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, salary and more.