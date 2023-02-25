Home

7th Pay Implementation: Karnataka Govt Employees To Go On Indefinite Strike From March 1

The state government employees will mark the protest by remaining absent from work n schools, colleges, hospitals and other institutions, he said.

Shivamogga: Not satisfied with the Budget of the Karnataka government, state government employees have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from March 1 if their demand for implementation of the seventh pay commission is not met. C S Shadakshari, the President of the Union, stated that all government employees have decided not to attend duty and launch the protest across the state.

For the unversed, Karnataka employees were hopeful that the Bommai government would announce the implementation of the 7th pay commission on the revision of salaries, however, all their hopes were dashed as the CM made no mention of it in his budget speech.

What Are The Demands of Karnataka Govt Employees

Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the state.

Implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Implementation of at least 40% of fitment facilities.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Shadakshari said, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has turned a blind eye towards the government employees. The attitude of CM Bommai has saddened nine lakh government employees.”

The state government employees will mark the protest by remaining absent from work n schools, colleges, hospitals and other institutions, he said.

The protest would be recalled only if the government passes interim orders for implementing recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

“If not, we will continue the agitation,” Shadakshari added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.