New Delhi: With 24,337 fresh cases and 333 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally soared to 1,00,55,560 on Monday. Of the total cases, 3,03,639 are active. The number of fresh infections was 8.5 per cent lower than yesterday when 26,624 cases were recorded.

Till now, 96,06,111 have recovered and 1,45,810 people have lost the battle against COVID-19. The recovery rate stands at 95.51 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

Earlier on Saturday, the country had crossed one crore cases, adding 10 lakh infections in nearly a month, even as the virus spread slowed.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling global Covid-19 data, India is in the number one spot in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases, followed by Brazil.

Besides, the country is the second worst-hit nation in terms of Covid-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the JHU data.