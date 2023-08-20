Home

News

India

8 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying 35 Passengers Falls into Gorge in Uttarkashi

8 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying 35 Passengers Falls into Gorge in Uttarkashi

According to the reports, the incident took place around 4pm when the bus was on its way from Gangotri to Uttarkashi.

Tged his lane, leading to the accident (Representative Image)

In an unfortunate incident, eight people have lost their and 27 others were injured after a bus carrying 35 passengers fell into a gorge near Gangani on the Gangotri national highway in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The rescue operation for one traveller, who is still stuck inside the bus, is underway, the official informed.

Trending Now

According to the reports, the incident took place around 4pm when the bus was on its way from Gangotri to Uttarkashi.

“Seven were killed and 27 others were injured after the bus carrying 35 passengers fell into the gorge near Gangani on the Gangotri national highway. The injured were being taken to the hospital for treatment,” Hindustan Times reported quoting Uttarkashi district disaster management officer (DDMO), Devendra Patwal.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and other teams were carrying out the rescue operation, he said.

Patwal further added that the identities of the deceased and injured were being ascertained. As per the initial information, he said, the bus was carrying pilgrims belonging to Gujarat.

According to officials, the cause of the accident is also unknown so far. Lalita Negi, SDRF media in-charge, said, “Our teams were still carrying out the rescue operation at the spot. 27 people who have been rescued have been sent to hospital for treatment.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES