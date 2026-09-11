8 dead, including 3 children, after truck collides with pickup van on Nagpur–Raipur National Highway in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

8 dead, including 3 children, after truck collides with pickup van on Nagpur–Raipur National Highway in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

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8 dead, including 3 children, after truck collides with pickup van on Nagpur–Raipur National Highway in Maharashtra’s Bhandara | Image: Instagram

Bhandara Accident: A tragic incident has surfaced from Maharashtra, where at least eight people, including three children, were killed after a truck collided with a pickup van on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place near Pimpalgaon Sadak on the Nagpur–Raipur National Highway. According to Noorul Hasan, Superintendent of Police, Bhandara, three others also sustained injuries and were shifted to Sakoli Sub-District Hospital.

As per initial reports, the mishap took place around 4 am in Lakhni taluka.

Bhandara, Maharashtra | Eight people, including three children, died after a truck collided with a pickup van near Pimpalgaon Sadak on the Nagpur–Raipur National Highway. Three others were injured and shifted to Sakoli Sub-District Hospital: Noorul Hasan, Superintendent of… — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

“A Bolero crashed into an Eicher truck. Eight occupants of the Bolero, five adults and three children, were killed in the accident,” a police official told Economic Times.

The vehicle, in which the victims were travelling, was coming to Nagpur from Raipur via National Highway 53.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.