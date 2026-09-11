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  • 8 dead, including 3 children, after truck collides with pickup van on Nagpur–Raipur National Highway in Maharashtras Bhandara

8 dead, including 3 children, after truck collides with pickup van on Nagpur–Raipur National Highway in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

8 dead, including 3 children, after truck collides with pickup van on Nagpur–Raipur National Highway in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

Written by: Joy Pillai
Published: September 11, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
bhandra accident
8 dead, including 3 children, after truck collides with pickup van on Nagpur–Raipur National Highway in Maharashtra’s Bhandara | Image: Instagram

Bhandara Accident: A tragic incident has surfaced from Maharashtra, where at least eight people, including three children, were killed after a truck collided with a pickup van on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place near Pimpalgaon Sadak on the Nagpur–Raipur National Highway. According to Noorul Hasan, Superintendent of Police, Bhandara, three others also sustained injuries and were shifted to Sakoli Sub-District Hospital.

As per initial reports, the mishap took place around 4 am in Lakhni taluka.

“A Bolero crashed into an Eicher truck. Eight occupants of the Bolero, five adults and three children, were killed in the accident,” a police official told Economic Times.

The vehicle, in which the victims were travelling, was coming to Nagpur from Raipur via National Highway 53.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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