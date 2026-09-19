8 Devotees, including 3 children, killed as car swept away by swollen stream in Madhya Pradesh

Eight people, including three children, died after a car carrying devotees was swept away by a rain-swollen stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda on Saturday.

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8 Devotees, including 3 children, killed as car swept away by swollen stream in Madhya Pradesh | Image: ANI

Nalkheda: A tragic incident has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh where at least eight devotees, including three children and two women, lost their lives after a car carrying them was swept away by a rain-swollen stream on Saturday in Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district. The mishap took place near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple. SP Dilip Kumar Soni told the news agency ANI that all the deceased were residents of Odisha. They had traveled from Ujjain to visit the Maa Baglamukhi Temple. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver attempted to cross the stream amid a strong current.

Rescue Teams Deployed

The district administration deployed officials and rescue teams and launched a rescue operation. The police are trying to identify the victims.

Madhya Pradesh: Eight people, including three children, two women and three men, died after a car carrying devotees was swept away by a rain-swollen stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda, Agar Malwa district. All the deceased were residents of Odisha and had travelled… — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

Palamakula Village Accident

Meanwhile, in a separate mishap in Telangana, at least four people lost their lives in a road accident that took place on the outskirts of Palamakula village on NH-44. A man sustained injuries in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to Shamshabad Police, the accident occurred when the deceased and their family members were travelling from their native village Mettugadda Thanda in Nawabpet mandal of Mahabubnagar to Shamshabad in a four-wheeler after Ganesh immersion.

Four Vehicle Occupants Die On Spot, Police Launch Investigation

The accident was so intense that four people died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Kethavath Limbya (54), son of Thavoriya, a businessman; Kethavath Jamuna (45), wife of Limbya and a homemaker; Katravath Mansingh (48), son of Dadra, a businessman and Kethavath Vasram (45), son of Limbya, also a businessman.

The driver, identified as Sabavath Ashok, sustained major injuries and was shifted to Trident Hospital in Shamshabad.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

(with ANI inputs)