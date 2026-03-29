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8 Indian sailors return home after 3 months of captivity in Iran

8 Indian sailors return home after 3 months of captivity in Iran

The return of the final batch was delayed due to the ongoing conflict, airstrikes, and volatile conditions prevailing in the region.

(Image: ITG)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict and tension in the Middle East, a piece of relieving news has emerged. The remaining eight members of the group of Indian sailors detained in Iran have now returned to their homeland. These sailors were aboard the UAE-based tanker MT Valiant Roar, which was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on December 8, 2025. Iran had accused the vessel of smuggling 6,000 tons of fuel.

Departure From Bandar Abbas, Iran

However, the ship’s operating company refuted these allegations, stating that it was transporting legitimate low-sulfur fuel oil. On Sunday, March 22, the final batch of eight Indian sailors—including Captain Vijay Kumar—departed from Bandar Abbas, Iran. Traveling approximately 2,000 kilometers by taxi, these sailors reached the Armenian border, from where the process for their repatriation to India was facilitated.

Delhi High Court Played Crucial Role In Securing Their Release

Prior to this, the first eight of the 16 sailors had been released on February 11, 2026. The intervention of the Delhi High Court played a pivotal role in securing their release. During their detention, the sailors faced various hardships. Some sailors were held in a prison in Bandar Abbas, while the others were confined to the ship itself. The prolonged lack of contact with their families had caused deep anxiety among their relatives.

Government of India Played Active Role

The Government of India played an active role throughout this entire episode. Through persistent efforts, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas secured consular access for the sailors and ensured their safe return.

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It was only in January that the sailors were granted permission to speak with their families for the first time—a development that brought immense relief to their loved ones. Subsequently, the Government of India formulated a strategy in coordination with various ministries and agencies, which ultimately paved the way for the gradual release of all the sailors.

However, the return of the final batch was delayed due to the ongoing conflict, airstrikes, and volatile conditions prevailing in the region. However, the safe return of all Indian sailors is now almost complete.

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