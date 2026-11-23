Tiruchirappalli Accident: A tragic incident has surfaced from Tamil Nadu, where at least eight people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries after a minivan lost control and rammed into a roadside tree in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday evening. The tragic mishap occurred in Musiri, which is about 350 km south of Chennai.
According to a police official, the Maruti EECO was carrying 10 passengers. They were returning to Thirukattupalli after attending an ear piercing function in Namakkal.
As per preliminary investigation, the driver of the van lost control of the minivan due to overspeeding and rammed the vehicle into a tree. The driver was identified as Rajesh. The accident was so intense that five passengers, identified as Manickam, Sangili, Murugan, Pavadai, died on the spot. Rajesh also lost his life on the spot.
PM Modi has expressed grief over the tragic accident and extended his condolences to the families of those killed. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. PM Modi also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims’ families.
The loss of lives due to a mishap in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 22, 2026
As per PMO, the next of kin of each deceased person would receive Rs 2 lakh, while those injured would receive Rs 50,000.
Other five passengers, who had sustained severe injuries, were rushed to the Musiri Government Hospital. However, three among them succumbed to their injuries. They were identified as Sakthivel, Subramani, and Seetharaman. The other two are undergoing treatment.
Police have sent the bodies for autopsy. A case has been filed under relevant sections, and further investigation into the matter is underway.
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