Purnia: As many as eight labourers died and eight others were injured in the Jalalgarh Police Station area of Purnia after a truck loaded with scrap lost balance and overturned here this morning. All the labourers belonged to Rajasthan. The truck was carrying 16 labourers and was on its way from Agartala (Tripura) to Jammu.

The accident occurred at the Kali temple under the Jalalgarh police station on the Siliguri-Delhi four lane National Highway 57 at 3.30 a.m. Speaking to news agency IANS, Surendra Kumar Saroj, SDPO of Purnea (Sadar) said that all the 16 victims are natives of Rajasthan and eight of them died on the spot.

"The goods truck laden with pipes was on the way from Silliguri to Jammu & Kashmir. The labourers were also boarded on the truck. When they reached the Kali temple on four lanes, the truck overturned. The pipes fell on them. Eight of them died as they were trapped under the pipes," Saroj said.

“We have immediately initiated a rescue operation at the accident place and recovered the dead bodies. We have also rescued the injured persons and sent them to primary health centers. Their condition is stable now,” Saroj said.

“After the accident, the driver and helper managed to flee from the spot. Efforts are on to nab them,” Saroj said.