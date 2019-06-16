New Delhi: In a tragic incident, eight members of a family, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

All the injured have been rushed to the hospital while the dead bodies have been sent for post mortem.

“A Wagon R going from Noida to Agra lost control and rammed into a truck moving ahead of it. The car was so badly damaged that gas cutters had to be used to bring the occupants out. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where five persons were declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

While one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, two others were taken to a hospital in Agra where they breathed their last.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and have informed the relatives of the deceased,” the officer said, adding that the truck driver fled from the spot with his vehicle.

Earlier in March, in a similar incident, eight people were killed and 30 suffered injuries after a bus rammed a truck from behind on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. The bus was returning from Agra when it met with the mishap.