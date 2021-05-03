New Delhi: At least eight patients died at a Hindupur government hospital in Andhra Pradesh allegedly due to a glitch in the supply of oxygen. However, the administration has denied the claims. Also Read - CSK Hit by Covid-19: Three Members of MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Contingent Test Positive For Coronavirus Amid IPL 2021

The tragic incident comes a day after 16 patients at a government hospital in Anantapur died due to lack of oxygen. The officials, however, had denied the claims, saying that the patients died due to COVID-19 complications. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor Health Update: Actor Out of ICU, Says 'I Am Anxious To Get Out'

“140 oxygen cylinders were installed at the hospital. We supply oxygen to Covid-19 victims by fitting another cylinder as soon as one gets empty,” India Today quoted the sub-collector as saying. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Covid-19 Curfew Extended Till May 6. Read Details

A similar incident was reported from Karnataka where 23 patients died at a government hospital in Chamarajanagar district in the wee hours of Monday after the oxygen supply dropped. “The deaths were reported after there was a fall in oxygen supply level between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on wee hours of Monday, where at least 144 patients are being treated,” a senior official at the hospital said.

Meanwhile, the daily coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh breached the 20,000-mark for the first time as a new record number of 1,14,299 tests turned out 23,920 fresh positives in 24 hours.

The state also reported 83 Covid-19 fatalities and 11,411 recoveries. The Covid-19 chart now showed a gross 11,45,022 positives, 9,93,708 recoveries and 8,136 deaths so far. There are now 1,43,178 active cases in the state.