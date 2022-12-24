Top Recommended Stories
8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead After Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Kumuly Region
Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli, on Friday.
Kumuly: As many as as 8 people returning from Sabarimala died in a road mishap in Tamil Nadu On late Friday night. The eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district, reported news agency ANI. Two others, including a child, have sustained grievous injuries.
V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, expressed condolences
Deeply Saddened by the demise of Sabarimala pilgrims in an accident in Idukki.
Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. Praying for the speedy and full recovery of the injured.
— V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) December 24, 2022
