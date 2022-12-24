8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead After Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Kumuly Region

Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli, on Friday.

Kumuly: As many as as 8 people returning from Sabarimala died in a road mishap in Tamil Nadu On late Friday night. The eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district, reported news agency ANI. Two others, including a child, have sustained grievous injuries.

Allegedly, the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, reported Times Now.  All pilgrims were travelling in the ill-fated van, were all natives of Theni-Andipetty.

V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, expressed condolences

The Sabarimala pilgrim season is at its zenith with the hilltop shrine attracting thousands of pilgrims every day.

