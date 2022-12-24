8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead After Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Kumuly Region

Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli, on Friday.

8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Dead After Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Tamil Nadu's Kumuly (ANI Photo)

Kumuly: As many as as 8 people returning from Sabarimala died in a road mishap in Tamil Nadu On late Friday night. The eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district, reported news agency ANI. Two others, including a child, have sustained grievous injuries.

Allegedly, the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, reported Times Now. All pilgrims were travelling in the ill-fated van, were all natives of Theni-Andipetty.

V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, expressed condolences

Deeply Saddened by the demise of Sabarimala pilgrims in an accident in Idukki. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. Praying for the speedy and full recovery of the injured. — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) December 24, 2022

The Sabarimala pilgrim season is at its zenith with the hilltop shrine attracting thousands of pilgrims every day.