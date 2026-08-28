8 SIM cards, WhatsApp trail, Cantonment recon: How Delhi Police busted Pakistan’s ISI spy network, couple arrested for spying

Police alleged that the accused was assigned to conduct reconnaissance of cantonment areas in different parts of India. He was also allegedly asked to identify and recruit people who could assist with espionage and other field activities.

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The Delhi Police Special Cell has claimed to have busted a Pakistan-linked espionage network and arrested a Delhi-based couple accused of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) since 2024. The accused have been identified as Sahil, 25, and his wife Sameera, 21. Police said the couple was allegedly in touch with intelligence operatives based in Pakistan and helped them obtain sensitive information related to India.

Investigators said the network had links between Delhi and Pakistan, including Karachi and Islamabad. Pakistani handlers allegedly sent money to the couple in return for their assistance.

Couple allegedly sent Indian SIM cards to Pakistan

According to police, Sahil and Sameera collected eight Indian SIM cards and sent them to Pakistan through Dubai between 2024 and 2025. The couple was allegedly paid Rs 30,000 for the SIM cards.

Police said the SIM cards were used to activate WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan. Pakistani intelligence operatives allegedly used these accounts to communicate with people in India and collect sensitive information.

Some of the accounts were also reportedly used to join Indian WhatsApp groups in an attempt to access information shared by members.

Investigators further alleged that Pakistan-based handlers were communicating with people in India through social media and encrypted platforms. These contacts allegedly included overground workers and sleeper cells.

Sahil allegedly carried out reconnaissance

Police alleged that Sahil was assigned to conduct reconnaissance of cantonment areas in different parts of India. He was also allegedly asked to identify and recruit people who could assist with espionage and other field activities.

Investigators further claimed that Sahil had provided information about Army personnel involved in court-martial proceedings before a tribunal.

According to police, the investigation indicated that the network was allegedly looking for more than general information and was trying to obtain sensitive details about defence establishments and military operations.

How police traced the couple

The Special Cell first arrested Sahil, son of Mohammad Asfaq, from Chand Bibi Camp in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area.

A forensic examination of his mobile phone allegedly revealed conversations with Pakistani intelligence operatives. Investigators then followed the leads from those chats and uncovered Sameera’s alleged involvement.

Police subsequently arrested Sameera and seized her mobile phone. Investigators said it contained WhatsApp chats and other conversations involving Sahil and Pakistan-based handlers.

According to police, Sahil first came into contact with a Pakistani agent through Instagram in 2024. The contact was allegedly facilitated by Sameera, whom he had met in 2022 before the two got married.

The agent later introduced the couple to another Pakistani intelligence operative, who allegedly convinced them to work for the network in exchange for money.

Police said the couple was also allegedly involved in providing logistical support in Delhi and helping recruit others for espionage and field operations.

Phones seized, investigation underway

Two mobile phones were recovered from the accused, police said. The devices allegedly contained conversations with Pakistani intelligence operatives, along with details about contacts and activities linked to the network in India.

Sahil, born in 2001, has a BA degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Police said he had worked with a lawyer and was planning to study law. He quit his job in June 2025 and had been unemployed since then.

Sameera, born in 2005, studied up to Class 12 at Kanya Vidyalaya in Keshav Puram and later completed a BA through correspondence. Before her arrest, she was working at a call centre in Noida.

Police said the investigation started after the Special Cell received information about alleged logistical assistance being provided to terrorist organisations, overground workers and sleeper cells.

During the probe, investigators identified local individuals who were allegedly helping the network obtain Indian SIM cards and establish communication between Pakistan-based handlers and contacts in India.

The Special Cell said the arrests have helped investigators uncover important leads about the Pakistan-based intelligence network and its alleged links inside India. The investigation is ongoing.