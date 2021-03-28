Amaravati: Eight pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. A tempo, carrying the pilgrims, rammed into a stationary truck near a petrol bunk at Damaramadugu in Bucchireddipalem mandal. Seven others were injured in the accident and were admitted to a hospital in Nellore. Also Read - Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh to Introduce Half-day School System From April 1 | Check Details

According to the police, the accident occurred around 2 a.m. when a group of people from Tamil Nadu were returning home after pilgrimage to Srisailam temple and other shrines.

Front portion of the tempo was badly mangled in the collision. Police rushed to the scene and extricated the bodies and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Tempo driver and five others seated in front seats died on the spot. Two others succumbed while being shifted to hospital.

The deceased included three women. A total of 15 people were travelling in the tempo.

Police suspect that the tempo driver might have slept at the wheel, leading to the accident. Poor visibility in the area is also believed to be the reason for the collision.

Police said they have registered a case for further investigations.