New Delhi: Eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters are set to be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Pathankot Air Base in Punjab on Tuesday. Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa will be the chief guest during the induction ceremony.

The AH-64E Apache, flown by the US Army is considered one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters.

The Indian Air Force had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters. On July 27, 2019 the first four of the 22 helicopters was handed over to the air force at the Hindan air base by Boeing .

Notably, Boeing has delivered more than 2,200 Apaches to customers around the world since the aircraft entered production and India is the 14th nation to select it for its military.

“By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches, and these first deliveries are ahead of schedule,” Boeing had earlier said. The aerospace major further said the AH-64E has the latest technology insertions, maintaining its standing as the world”s best attack helicopter.

“It is the only available combat helicopter with a spectrum of capabilities for virtually any mission requirement. For the AH-64 E, this includes greater thrust and lift, joint digital operability, improved survivability and cognitive decision aiding. It is uniquely suited to meet the commander”s needs, including reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, and lethal attack – in both land and littoral environments – all without reconfiguration,” it added.

Last year in July, the AH-64E Apache for the Indian Air Force had completed successful first flights. The first batch of the Indian Air Force crew began their training to fly the Apache in the US in 2018. Senior IAF officials said the addition of the Apache fleet will significantly enhance the force’s combat capabilities as the chopper has been customised to suit IAF’s future requirements.

(With agency inputs)