80 people die daily due to poor road conditions, shows government’s report on road accidents; other reasons include…

According to the report, an average of 80 people die in the country daily solely due to poor road conditions and engineering defects. This figure highlights that road safety depends not only on adhering to traffic rules but also on creating better infrastructure.

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New Delhi: When leaving home, everyone hopes to reach their destination safely. Yet, in India, hundreds of families lose their loved ones to road accidents every day. Often, speeding, negligence, or drunk driving is cited as the primary cause of such accidents. However, a new report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) reveals that driver error is not the sole factor behind these tragedies.

Poor road conditions, incomplete construction, potholes, flawed road design, and a lack of timely repairs also claim lives. According to the report, an average of 80 people die in the country daily solely due to poor road conditions and engineering defects. This figure highlights that road safety depends not only on adhering to traffic rules but also on creating better infrastructure.

How can accidents be prevented?

According to the government’s ‘Road Accidents in India-2024’ report, the incidence of road accidents and fatalities in the country is steadily rising. In 2024, thousands of accidents were recorded due to poor road conditions, incomplete construction, potholes, and engineering flaws. These incidents resulted in a high number of fatalities and left thousands seriously injured. The report further suggests that a significant number of accidents could be prevented through strict adherence to road construction standards, timely repairs, and the identification and rectification of hazardous locations.

What do statistics say?

According to reports, an average of 80 people die daily due to poor road conditions and engineering defects. In 2024, over 4.87 lakh road accidents and more than 1.77 lakh fatalities were recorded in the country, while the government has identified 6,358 ‘black corridors’ on national highways and launched an improvement drive.

What does the government report say?

According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, over 10,000 road accidents were recorded in 2024 due to poor road conditions, incomplete roads, faulty design, and other road-related factors. These accidents resulted in approximately 29,000 injuries and an equal number of fatalities. This means that, on average, nearly 80 people lost their lives daily solely due to poor road conditions and engineering flaws. The report clearly states that adhering to traffic rules is not enough for road safety; the construction of safe roads and regular maintenance are also essential.

Annual deaths from 2021 to 2025

Government data indicates that 4.12 lakh road accidents occurred in the country in 2021, resulting in 1.53 lakh deaths. In 2022, these figures rose to 4.61 lakh accidents and 1.68 lakh deaths. In 2023, 4.80 lakh accidents and 1.72 lakh deaths were recorded. Meanwhile, 2024 saw 4.87 lakh accidents and 1.77 lakh deaths. By 2025, the figures climbed to 5.13 lakh accidents and 1.83 lakh deaths. Furthermore, 2.96 lakh road accidents, 1.01 lakh deaths, and 3.38 lakh injuries have already been recorded.

Violation of traffic rules primary cause

According to the report, the highest number of road accidents—46,075—were caused by overspeeding. Additionally, 2,397 accidents were attributed to driving on the wrong side, 1,443 to drunk driving, 193 to jumping red lights, and 84 to using mobile phones while driving. The report indicates that high speed remains the leading cause of road accidents.

Poor road conditions

Government data reveals that 29,628 road accidents occurred due to poor road conditions, while 100 accidents were attributed to potholes. However, driver distraction was the biggest factor, causing over 1.51 lakh road accidents. This clearly shows that a combination of poor road conditions and human negligence is driving up the number of accidents.