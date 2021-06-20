Korba: A very unusual case of theft has come to light as no gold or silver, but cow dung has reportedly been stolen from a village in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Sunday. An officer said 800 kg of cow dung worth Rs 1,600 was stolen from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9. “A formal complaint was lodged on June 15 by Kamhan Singh Kanwar, the head of village gauthan samiti,” Dipka SHO Harish Tandekar told reporters. Also Read - Gurugram Woman Stabs Engineer Husband to Death With Kitchen Knife While Kids at Home

The state government has been procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under its ambitious 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' scheme for the production of vermi-compost at 'gauthans' – the dedicated area in villages where cattle are housed in the day time. A case was registered against unidentified persons for theft and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

(With inputs from PTI)