Home

News

800 Tourists Stranded In East Sikkim After Heavy Snowfall, Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation

800 Tourists Stranded In East Sikkim After Heavy Snowfall, Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation

Due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions, more than 800 tourists have been rescued from East Sikkim, by the Indian Army.

Indian Army Troops Rescue Stranded Tourists

New Delhi: Winters are hear and temperatures are falling with every passing day. North India usually experiences heavy winters in December and January resulting in loss of temperature in other parts of the country as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is constantly giving weather updates and for the last few days, there has also been snowfall in northern parts of India. In a recent news update, there has been heavy snowfall in East Sikkim and because of these adverse weather conditions, more than 800 tourists got stranded in the high-altitude areas of East Sikkim and had to be rescued by the Indian Army. Know all about it..

Trending Now

More Than 800 Tourists Stranded In East Sikkim

As mentioned earlier, hundreds of tourists in East Sikkim were stranded because of the heavy snowfall. On December 13 afternoon, more than 800 tourists, including the elderly, women and children, got stranded in the high-altitude areas of East Sikkim due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather, the army stated in the release.

You may like to read

Indian Army Troops Rescue Stranded Tourists

Troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued more than 800 tourists stranded due to snowfall and inclement weather in East Sikkim, the army stated through an official release on Wednesday. Troops from the Trishakti Corps swung into immediate action and rescued the stranded tourists, the release informed, adding the rescue operation is still ongoing and the tourists are being moved to safe areas and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals. The soldiers vacated their barracks to enable accommodation of the stranded tourists, the army informed further through its release.

“The quick reaction by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions. The stranded Tourists expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the army,” the release stated. The army, while guarding the border areas in the high-altitude areas of the Himalayas, also remains proactive in providing assistance to tourists and the Sikkim-Touristcal population, it added.

Lowest Temperature Of Season Recorded In This City

In another news, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz, Mumbai has recorded its lowest night temperature of this season, which is 19.4 degree Celsius, one degree below the normal. An official said, “At present we are seeing clearer days and nights which tend to lead to cooler temperatures as clouds trap heat in them. As a result the temperature will continue to be pleasant and there could be a gradual drop further between December 15 and 16.”

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.