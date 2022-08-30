Chandigarh: In a heartbreaking piece of news, an 82-year-old man was found living with his son’s body at their home in Mohali for at least four days, reported NDTV online. He was rescued by the city police on Monday, it said. The incident came to light after neighbours called the police complaining about foul smell from the house where Balwant Singh lived with his adopted son, Sukhwinder Singh.Also Read - Amit Shah Instructs Delhi Police To Make ‘Forensic Investigation’ Mandatory For Crimes With Over 6 Years In Jail

The police had to force their way into the house. Upon entering, they found the old man sitting next to his son's body. The old man was said to be in a semi-conscious state and severely sick. "There was an old man next to the body. He did not say anything. He was not able to speak much. It seemed that he did not know a lot," said Paul Chand, a police officer. The octogenarian was rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

"The young man whose body has been found was his adopted son. He did not have any children of his own. I don't know if anybody used to visit them or not. The old man was inside for the last month or so. He did not speak much with anybody. We got suspicious when the stench became noticeable. We don't know what happened, we just called the police," a neighbour was quoted as saying by NDTV.