Guna: In a shocking incident, an octogenarian woman from Madhya Pradesh's Guna reportedly died while returning home after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The 83-year-old woman, Shanti Bai, was brought to the vaccination center by an Anganwadi worker and a nurse administered the second dose of the vaccine at 11:56 am, after which she rested at the centre for some time, and then left for home on her own, officials said.

Her son Ghanshyam found her lying motionless by the road and rushed her first to the vaccination centre and from there to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the officials said. The son blamed the anganwadi worker for leaving her mother midway, while the latter claimed the woman left the centre on her own to go home after getting her second dose.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr P Bunkar said, "The exact cause of the death will be known after receiving the viscera report from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Sagar. The post mortem was conducted by a panel of three doctors and their initial report has not pointed to anything which suggests the woman died because of the vaccine.

(With PTI inputs)