New Delhi: On a day when 53,480 fresh infections were recorded in the country, taking the total tally to 1,21,49,335, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that 8 states have reported a surge in COVID daily new cases. Over 84.73% of the new cases were reported from these 8 states. The Centre said that the 8 states include Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab & Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - 25 Students At IIT Jodhpur Test Covid Positive, Institute’s G3 Block Declared Containment Zone

