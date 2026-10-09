Noida imposes Section 163 under BNS till October 20 amid CEC protests; What is banned?

Noida authorities on Friday evening announced that public gathering of five or more people have been banned till October 20. The measures are taken in view of the CEC protests in then national capital and navratri gatherings.

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The order has been issued ex parte, citing the urgency of the situation. Representational image

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Friday imposed prohibitory orders across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The orders, in force till October 20, restrict assemblies of five or more people without prior permission, as well as processions, provocative speeches and the circulation of misleading information, among other activities.

The order, which becomes effective Saturday morning, comes on a day when the Cockroach Janata Party has called a major protest in neighbouring Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in the country’s electoral processes levelled by opposition parties and other quarters.

Various groups, including farmers’ associations and youth organisations, have also called on people to participate in the protest from different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh. Security checks have been intensified and additional police personnel and other security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), deployed at Noida’s borders with Delhi.

Also Read | CEC protests: Govt to shutdown internet around Janpath-Kartavya Path from today

Order to come into force from Oct 10

The prohibitory order, issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Archana Singh, will remain in force from October 10 to 20, covering the Navratri festival beginning October 11, Dussehra and Mahanavami celebrations on October 19-20, and various examinations, according to an official statement.

It also cites ongoing demonstrations by farmers’ organisations, political parties and other groups over different demands as reasons for the restrictions.

The order states that the “possibility of anti-social elements disturbing public peace and law and order cannot be ruled out”. The order has been issued ex parte, citing the urgency of the situation and lack of time to provide an opportunity for a hearing to other parties.

Under the order, no person can organise or participate in a procession on public roads or at toll plazas, or assemble in a group of five or more at a public place, without prior permission from the police commissioner, additional police commissioner or deputy police commissioners.

Relaxation may be granted for programmes permitted by the government, it stated. The order prohibits provocative slogans and speeches, as well as acts that may hurt religious sentiments, inflame tensions or disturb communal harmony. It also bars the unauthorised use of drones for filming or photography, with a complete ban on drone filming within a one-kilometre radius of government offices, it stated.

Also Read | ‘Pack your bags, book train and flight tickets’: CJP’s Saurav Das ahead of Oct 10 Jantar Mantar protest against CEC

Tampering with drones, barricades, CCTV cameras or public-address systems installed in public places is also prohibited, it added. The order will remain effective across Gautam Buddh Nagar from October 10 to 20 unless modified by a subsequent order of the Uttar Pradesh government. Its violation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, it said.

The order also restricts loudspeaker use between 10 pm and 6 am and prohibits religious events on public roads or in public places without permission.

It bans unauthorised worship at disputed sites, religious disrespect, and provocative displays. Carrying or displaying weapons, celebratory firing, public drinking, spreading rumours or misleading content, and stocking potentially dangerous materials are prohibited.

It also bars forced closures of businesses, disruption of essential supplies, and the sale or use of “Chinese” manjha.

Within 200 metres of examination centres, large gatherings, unauthorised loudspeakers and photocopying are restricted; electronic devices and unfair means are prohibited without permission, according to the order.

With inputs from PTI