New Delhi: Nearly 86 per cent of Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 40 days, Hindustan Times' Hindi language publication Hindustan reported. Further, 84 per cent of the patients lost their lives to the disease between May and June.

Following easing of lockdown orders from June 1, the country has reported over 76,000 cases within the span of 9 days. Notably, as part of the 'Unlock 1,' malls, religious places and restaurants were reopened Monday onwards in various states across the country. Offices and several other establishments have also reopened, except in containment areas with high caseloads.

The country on Tuesday witnessed a record addition of nearly 10,000 cases taking the total tally to more than 2.69 lakh-mark. In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has also deployed teams in 15 states and UTs with districts or municipal bodies witnessing major spurt in cases to assist the local administrations in the containment of the outbreak.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are among the states accounting for a bulk of new cases since June 1.

At present, India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.