Mumbai: Just a week after the new Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale replaced Param Bir Singh, as many as 86 officials, including an Assistant Police Inspector who was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Sachin Vaze case, were transferred on Tuesday evening.

The transfers took place moments after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over allegations of corruption levelled by sacked officer Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh's home department is facing heat from the BJP over the Vaze case after Singh's letter claimed that the minister had discussed Rs 100-crore a month as an extortion scheme with Sachin Vaze.

Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kaazi, who was Vaze's colleague at the Crime Intelligence Unit, was transferred to the Local Arms unit, a relatively low-key department, a police official said. Another officer questioned in the case, Prakash Howal, was transferred to Malabar Hill police station.

At least 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department, he added.

Kaazi had been questioned by the NIA which is probing the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio with explosives near Mukesh Ambani’s house. Vaze has already been arrested in the case.