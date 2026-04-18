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8th Pay Commission: Pension boost, ₹75 lakh gratuity cap, Minimum salary hike and fitment factor revision among top demands by employee body

8th Pay Commission: Pension boost, ₹75 lakh gratuity cap, Minimum salary hike and fitment factor revision among top demands by employee body

Fresh demands under the 8th Pay Commission propose major changes in pensions, salaries, and gratuity, raising expectations among government employees and retirees for significant financial benefits.

8th Pay Commission

New Delhi: Union government employees organisation Central government organizations have sent the official memorandum for allowances and salary revisions under the 8th CPC. Organisations representing lakhs of central government employees have sent several demands in their Memorandum to Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman.

Biggest Demand: One Rank One Pension

One Rank One Pension (OROP) for employees has been one of the major demands put forth by government organisations in their official memorandum on allowances and pay revision under the 8th CPC.

“A One Rank One Pension (OROP) system shall be extended to all civil servants.”

It will help provide parity among Central government pensioners.

Revise Pension structure

Aligning pensions of pre & post retirement pensioners

Increase Family pension to 60% of last drawn salary

Biggest Hike in Gratuity Limit Expected

As per the official Memorandum sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by central government employee organisations, it has demanded hike in gratuity limit from existing ₹20 lakh to ₹75 lakh.

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If accepted, it will be one of the biggest hike government employee retirees have seen. Employee organisations have raised concern over rising inflation and expensive cost of living

Salary Hike and Fitment Factor Demands Are Audacious

Did you notice the salary hike demands that includes ₹69000 as minimum basic pay along with a fitment factor of 3.83? These figures are way beyond what most people had expected when discussing the upcoming 8th CPC.

Since fitment factor affects the pension as well, we might see many radical changes if these demands are accepted.

Other Interesting Demands by CG Employees

Here are some other major demands sent in the Memorandum by Central Government Employees:

Restore Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

Restoration of commuted pension within 12 Years

Extend healthcare facilities under Government health cover

Revision of allowances as and when salaries are revised

Wait…What? Does 8th CPC Affect Current Salary?

Yes! The upcoming 8th CPC will revise the salary structure of over 1 crore employees and pensioners. These provisional demands are sure to get employees and pensioners talking. Most of them are expecting a generous hike and are eagerly waiting for the official pay revision announcement.

What Comes Next For 8th CPC

Currently, the Pay Commission is in its listening phase where it is accepting inputs from various organisations and sectors. It will analyse the information and will submit the final report to the government.

Let’s see which of these tall demands go through when the government releases the official draft of 8th CPC.

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