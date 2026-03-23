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8th Pay Commission Update: Implementation timeline, fitment factor, salary increase and arrears details explained

8th Pay Commission Update: Implementation timeline, fitment factor, salary increase and arrears details explained

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees with focus on fitment factor, arrears and implementation timeline.

8th Pay Commission Update

The 8th Pay Commission will revise pay for more than 1 crore central government employees and pensioners across India. This highly anticipated commission had received approval towards the end of 2025. It has been entrusted with revising salaries based on inflation and cost of living.

Changes to basic pay scales, allowances (House Rent Allowance, Dearness Allowance) as well as pension are expected from the commission. These revisions make the 8th Pay Commission one of the most awaited announcements regarding Govt. employee salaries.

When will 8th Pay Commission implementation take place?

There has been talk that the notional effective date for the new pay structure is January 1, 2026. However, considering the time it will take to set up the commission and report back to the Govt., most analysts are predicting 12-18 months for the whole process.

This means the new salaries as recommended by the Pay Commission may not be implemented until 2027 or even 2028. The difference in dates matters because it will affect the payout of arrears to employees.

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Understanding the payout of arrears under 8th Pay Commission

Employees can expect to receive arrears if the new pay order is implemented with retrospective effect. Arrears are the difference between the old and new salaries multiplied by the number of months or years affected. In this example, employees could expect arrears paid for almost a year and a half.

If implemented in 2027, employees can expect arrears going into lakhs of rupees. Exact figures will be determined by your pay level and fitment factor.

Decoding the Fitment Factor

When talking about the upcoming pay commission, fitment factor is the buzzword. The fitment factor essentially decides your new salary. Fitment factor is multiplied by your current basic pay to arrive at the new pay amount. Current estimates for the fitment factor range from 1.8-2.57. However, employee unions are fighting to increase this number to 3.0 and above.

Bigger fitment factor = Bigger salary

If we use a basic pay of ₹18,000 and a fitment factor of 2.25, the new salary will be ₹40,500!

How much salary hike employees can expect

Analysts are predicting an overall salary hike of approximately 30-34%. Keep in mind that this number can vary depending on the fitment factor and revised allowances. The DA will also reset to 0% once implementation is done, decreasing the total increase by a few percentage points.

Conclusion

While there’s plenty of speculation we can make about the 8th Pay Commission right now, we’ll have to wait until the report is submitted to be sure. Things to look forward to include salary hikes, potentially huge payouts in arrears, and increased allowances. Until then, happy saving!

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