New Delhi: After being reported in Delhi and Mumbai, the killer disease has now affected Ahmedabad with 44 people already being hospitalised for the illness. Mucormycosis, a rare yet deadly fungal disease, has been affecting an increasing number of people across the country and it has so far killed 9 people in Ahmedabad. The new disease has come at a time when the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is mucormycosis?

Previously called zygomycosis, mucormycosis is a serious and rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. As per updates, the infection usually starts from the nose and spreads to eyes. While a quick diagnosis and treatment can cure the patient, left untreated, it can prove fatal.

Who are at risk in general?

This killer disease mainly affects people who have health issues or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness. Moreover, people recovering from Covid-19 are also at risk of getting this infection. People with diabetes and health problems are also at high risk.

How many cases reported so far?

Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi two days ago has reported 12 cases, Many caes were also reported in Mumbai. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has reported 44 cases of hospitalisation, including nine deaths, because of this disease.

What preventive steps can be taken?

All need to maintain good hygiene. Also need to wear your mask at all public places and wash your hands regularly. Avoid touching your eyes and nose quite often. In case you notice any notice any swelling in your nose, eyes or throat, go to the doctor for a checkup. Early detection of mucormycosis is crucial to treatment of the disease.