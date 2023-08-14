Home

9 Dead, 20 Feared Trapped as Temple Collapses Due To Landslide in Shimla’s Summer Hill, Rescue Ops Underway

Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said as many as 15 to 20 people feared buried in two incidents of landslide in Shimla and he added that the rescue operations are underway.

Temple Collapses Due To Landslide in Shimla's Summer Hill.

Shimla: At least 9 people died after a temple reportedly collapsed due to a massive landslide in Shimla’s Summer Hill and several people are feared trapped under the debris. Giving details, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said as many as 15 to 20 people were feared buried in two incidents of landslide in Shimla and added that the rescue operations are underway.

Temple Collapses in Shimla’s Summer Hill: Watch Video

VIDEO | A temple reportedly collapsed due to a massive landslide in Shimla's Summer Hill earlier today. Several people are feared trapped under the debris. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/IJMKUTSlwU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2023

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu on Temple Collapse Incident

“Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu posted on X (firmally Twitter).

Himachal Governor Visits Landslide Site

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla reached the landslide incident site in Shimla where 20-25 people are feared trapped “Flag hoisting will be done, ‘At-Home’ event at Raj Bhawan on Independence Day stands postponed,” he said.

Earlier in the day, seven members of a family died in a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district as rain wreaked havoc in the state. Moreover, two houses in Solan were also washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village.

Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told PTI that those who died have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12).

“SDRF, NDRF and Army are present on the spot to carry out rescue operations and save lives….I have cancelled my pre-scheduled event in Mandi. August 15 Independence Day program will go on as usual but our priority is to save lives,” Sukhvinder Sukhu said on landslide incident in Summer Hill area of Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the situation is arising out of heavy rainfall in the state “Few bodies have been retrieved from under the debris here; 10-15 people are still buried under the debris. All efforts are being made to safely rescue people. 12-15 people have died in Mandi district due to inclement weather.”

752 Roads Closed Due to Heavy Rains in Himachal

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences over the deaths and directed authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support.

“Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloudburst incident at village Jadon, Dhawla Sub Tehsil in Solan district heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time. We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period,” CM Sukhu posted on the ‘X’ app.

It should be noted that the incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks.

According to the Kandaghat SDM, a cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of the Kandaghat subdivision in Solan after which two houses and one cowshed were washed away.

