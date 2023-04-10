Home

News

India

9 Injured As Mob Attacks People Offering Namaz At Sonipat Mosque, 16 Arrested

9 Injured As Mob Attacks People Offering Namaz At Sonipat Mosque, 16 Arrested

Giving details, police said the reason behind the incident is not clear yet and an FIR has been registered against 19 people.

Police have detained 16 people in the matter.

Chandigarh: At least nine people were injured in Haryana’s Sonipat after a group of 15-20 armed men vandalised a mosque and attacked people offering namaz inside the premises. The incident was reported in Sandal Kalan village in Sonipat district on Sunday night. The attackers were believed to be locals from the same village.

Photos of the armed men attacking people have gone viral on social media and in the videos, the attackers were seen holding bamboo sticks in their hands and roaming freely.

You may like to read

Exact Reason Not Known

Police said the reason behind the incident is not clear yet and an FIR has been registered against 19 people. Police have detained 16 people in the matter.

According to the police, the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sonipat.

Communal tension on rise in Haryana's Sonipat :-

In सांदल कलां village mob attacked people of Muslim community who were praying inside mosque. Several injured which includes women also. FIR registered against 19 people. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZdQXfLB0qm — Rahulyaadav (@Raahul_rewari) April 10, 2023

The people who have been injured in the incident include Istaeq Ali, Alamir, Sabir Ali, Faryad, Ansar Ali, Julekha, Ali Taab, Nargis, and Jarina.

Investigation Underway

Notably, Sonipat is a major industrial hub and the police are investigating the matter. Police said they have deployed more forces in the village immediately after the incident was reported.

Similar Mob Attack in October 2022

A similar incident was reported in October last year in Gurugram where a mob of more than 200 people ransacked a mosque in a village and assaulted people who were praying inside and threatened to expel them from the village.

In this regard, police registered an FIR in the incident and according to a complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad, Bhora Kalan village has only four houses of Muslim families.

Check What Happened

In the police complaint, he alleged that the ruckus started when a mob comprising about 200 people reportedly led by Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the namazis with expulsion from the village.

Najar Mohammad further added that in the night again, when they were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came and assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us,” Najar Mohammad said.

After receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas and several others under sections of IPC related to rioting, trying to cause religious strife, and unlawful assembly at Bilaspur Police Station.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.