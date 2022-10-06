Palakkad bus accident: As many as 9 people lost their lives and 38 others suffered serious injuries after a tourist bus crashed into KSRTC bus in Vadakkenchery in Kerala’s Palakkad district. The tourist bus was carrying students and teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan in Ernakulam district and was going to Ooty. The KSRTC bus was going towards Coimbatore. According to reports, five students, a teacher and three KSRTC passengers were among killed in the accident.Also Read - Bus Carrying 50 People Falls Into Gorge In Pauri Garhwal District, 6 Rescued

According to primary information, the tourist bus was overspeeding and crashed while trying to overtake the KSRTC bus. Also Read - 7 Dead, 7 Injured In Collision Between Autorickshaw And Trailer Truck In Vadodara

The accident reportedly, happened around 11:30 on Wednesday night on National Highway 544. Cranes had to be deployed to bring it back to a normal position, after which rescue personnel entered the vehicle and began to evacuate people from the bus.

The injured were rushed to Palakkad district hospital, Alathur Taluk Hospital, and a private hospital in Thrissur.

Those undergoing treatment at the Palakkad district hospital: Muhammad Hashim (Pandalam), Manoj (Kallepulli), Praveen Varghese (Tiruppur), Vishnu (Muvatupuzha) and Abdul Rauf (Ponnani).Those undergoing treatment in Thrissur:Harikrishnan (22), Ameya (17), Ananya (17), Shraddha (15), Aneeja (15), Amrita (15), Tanushree (15), Hin Joseph (15), Janeema (15), Arun Kumar (38), Blesson (18), and Elsa (18).

The deceased are identified as Vishnu VK, a school teacher, and students Anjana Ajith, Emmanuel CS, Diya Rajesh, Cris Winterborn Thomas, Elna Jose (students), Anoop (22), son of Omanakuttan, hailing from Valiyode in Kollam, Rohit Raj (24), and Deepu (KSRTC passengers).