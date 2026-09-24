9 killed, several passengers trapped inside after moving bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway near Jewar airport

Nine people were killed and several were injured after a private sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar Airport in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was reportedly travell

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(Image: Videograb, enhanced with AI)

Nine people were killed and several were injured after a private sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar Airport in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was reportedly travelling towards Agra when the fire broke out. Videos from the spot showed the bus engulfed in fire as locals gathered at the spot to extend assistance to the victims.

One passenger recalled the frightening moments inside the bus. He said he had fallen asleep when another passenger suddenly woke him up and told him that the bus had caught fire. “After I fell asleep, someone woke me up saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out,” the passenger said.

The situation quickly became difficult as smoke filled the bus. The passenger said there was little time for people to understand what was happening, with everyone trying to escape at the same time.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, a passenger said: “…I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn’t pick up any of my belongings; I didn’t even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out.”

“It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don’t remember anything else after that. It was completely filled with smoke; the scene was chaotic, and getting out was extremely difficult…It was so smoky that nothing was visible; people were suffocating inside. Very few managed to escape, only those who could push their way out amidst the shoving…Many people lost their lives…There were quite a few people behind me who probably couldn’t make it out, as I myself got out quite late…”

According to local reports, passengers managed to leave the bus before the flames spread across the vehicle. Some reportedly jumped out of the bus in a hurry as the fire intensified.